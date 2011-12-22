Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona holds the key to a car given him by Toyota President Akio Toyoda (L) after being named most valuable player following their win in the Club World Cup final soccer match against Brazil's Santos in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Files

BUENOS AIRES Barcelona's Lionel Messi was named as Argentina's sports personality of the year on Wednesday, winning the Olimpia de Oro (gold) for the first time.

The prize, his first in his home country, is awarded by Argentina's sports writers and follows a year in which his goals helped Barca win Spain's La Liga, the European Champions League and the Club World Cup.

"I'm happy and proud of the award. Thanks to God, I've received prizes all over the world but I'd never before had one in Argentina," his country's captain told reporters.

Messi is also in line to win a third consecutive Ballon d'Or, the prize for the world's best footballer.

He returned to Argentina to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with family and friends in his home town of Rosario.

The Olimpia de Oro was won by Luciana Aymar, captain of Argentina's world champion women's hockey team, in 2010 and former U.S. Open tennis champion Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero, writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)