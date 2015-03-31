NEW YORK Lionel Messi looks set to miss a second consecutive match because of a foot problem when Argentina meet Ecuador in a friendly in New Jersey on Tuesday.

The Barcelona forward has been with Gerardo Martino's squad since the start of last week after tests showed he had no damage to his right foot following a knock he received during the 'Clasico' against Real Madrid 10 days ago.

However, Argentina's captain remained on the bench throughout the 2-0 win over El Salvador in Washington on Saturday.

"There are more chances that he won't play than he'll be on the field," Martino was quoted as saying in La Nacion newspaper.

"We mustn't risk any player ... it would be unforgivable.

"We believe there's no need to risk Leo. We’re much more inclined towards not running risks, these are not matches for that ... and the players are in important competitions with their clubs."

Argentina are preparing for the Copa America in Chile in June.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)