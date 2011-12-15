By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 15 Carlos Tevez and
David Trezeguet are dreaming of a return to their soccer roots
with the former France striker on the verge of joining relegated
River Plate.
But the chances of a return to River's arch-rivals Boca
Juniors for Tevez, who has been enjoying the Argentine summer
playing golf while Manchester City study offers for their
disaffected striker, are extremely remote.
Trezeguet arrived in Buenos Aires, the city where he grew up
and forged his future as a footballer, on Thursday and was
reported to be meeting with River president Daniel Passarella
later in the day or on Friday.
"I'm in perfect shape to give River my best," Trezeguet told
reporters on arrival at Ezeiza international airport.
"To play for this club and in Argentine football is to crown
a dream. I left (Buenos Aires) very young and I'm really
enthusiastic about this (move)," added the 34-year-old who
helped France win the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European
championship.
River coach Matias Almeyda, a former Argentina midfielder
who played at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, is equally
enthusiastic about having Trezeguet in his squad as he looks to
get River promoted back to the first division.
"I've talked with Matias and we had a very good dialogue. He
explained the team's situation to me. The club's objective is
very clear, and his too," said Trezeguet, a childhood River fan
who was born to an Argentine footballer father in Rouen, France
in 1977.
"I love Trezeguet, he has the stamp of a goalscorer,"
Almeyda, who was still a River player when the record 33 times
Argentine champions were relegated in June, told the sports
daily Ole on Wednesday.
FREE AGENT
Trezeguet, who played for Platense as a boy, began his
European career at Monaco before moving to Juventus where he has
already had experience of second division football after the
Italian giants were relegated in the Calciopoli match-fixing
scandal.
He has since played for Hercules in Spain and Baniyas in the
UAE and his status as a free agent should ease his potential
move to River.
This is far from the case for Tevez, tied to City by a
contract until 2014 with a possible to move to one of the two
big Milan clubs extremely difficult due to the Premier League's
asking price and dislike for a loan deal.
Tevez has said he would like to play for Boca, his first big
club, in the Argentine league and Copa Libertadores in 2012
telling the non-sports magazine Gente (People) recently he had
asked his Argentine agent Adrian Rouco to try to sort out his
release from City.
"Travel (to Europe), listen to all the offers and try to get
it all disentangled. In January I want to be playing for Boca,"
Gente quoted Tevez as telling Rouco while he played golf in
Cordoba province 800 km (500 miles) from the capital.
"It doesn't matter if I have to take a pay cut, but I'm
tired of the travelling and the comings and goings... I want to
do the pre-season (training) and play the Copa Libertadores."
Tevez won the Libertadores, South America's champions
league, and the old Intercontinental Cup with Boca in 2003
before moving to Corinthians in Brazil and on to England where
he played for West Ham United and Manchester United before
joining City in 2009.
