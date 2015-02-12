* Argentine-born Osvaldo joins Boca Juniors

By Rex Gowar

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 Hot-headed Italy striker Daniel Osvaldo signed for Boca Juniors on loan from Southampton on Wednesday, making the Argentine club his fourth in 13 months and 11th in all.

Having ended a loan spell at Inter Milan after falling out with coach Roberto Mancini last month and flown into Buenos Aires on Wednesday, the Argentine-born Osvaldo confirmed he had signed for the team he supported as a boy.

"Now I really can say it's one of the happiest days of my life!!! I hope the happiness continues to grow. Come on Boca!! Dani Osvaldo," the 29-year-old said on his Twitter account (@da nistone25).

Osvaldo left Buenos Aires side Huracan in 2005 for a long period in Europe that also took in Italian sides AS Roma and Juventus and spells in Spain and England.

Osvaldo was disciplined by the English FA and Southampton last season and Inter last month over incidents with opponents and team mates on and off the pitch.

"It's the biggest dream of my life," Osvaldo told reporters on arrival at Ezeiza international airport in the morning.

"I know full well what it means to wear the Boca shirt. I have faith that everything will work out well."

Osvaldo, who left Saints in January 2014 to play for Juve and then scored five goals in 12 Serie A appearances for Inter this season, will be on loan for six months with an option to extend if Boca advance in South America's Libertadores Cup.

Boca are competing on three fronts this year, the Libertadores, where they will be chasing a record-equalling seventh title, the Argentine league championship and the knockout Copa Argentina competition.

Osvaldo joined Southampton in 2013 when former manager Mauricio Pochettino signed his compatriot from Roma having also had the striker in his Espanyol team from 2010-11.

England's FA found Osvaldo guilty of violent conduct last season after he was involved in a fracas during a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Osvaldo fell out of grace with Mancini after a match against Juventus a month ago when he became upset with Mauro Icardi who failed to pass him the ball that would have put him face to face with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Mancini subsequently dropped Osvaldo and had him fined.

The Argentine then disappeared for a couple of days to visit friends in Madrid, further enraging Mancini. (Additional reporting by Iacopo Lo Monaco, editing by Tony Jimenez)