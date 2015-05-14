United cling on against Celta to reach Europe League final
Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES All Argentine football matches this weekend have been postponed following the death of a fourth division player who smashed his head on a concrete wall surrounding the pitch, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.
Emanuel Ortega fell into the barrier after being charged off the ball during the San Martín de Burzaco versus Juventud Unida game in Primera C on May 3.
The 21-year old died on Thursday morning.
AFA expresses its deep sorrow at the loss of the San Martin de Burzaco player and extends its condolences to his family and friends,” the AFA said in a statement.
“The football programme for the weekend is suspended.”
Argentine football has some of the most violent fans in the world and many stadiums still have moats surrounding the pitch and high wire fences to separate fans from the players.
The fence at San Martín de Burzaco’s ground was built into the four foot-high wall that was just a few feet from the touchline.
Thursday night's Boca Juniors-River Plate game in the Libertadores Cup continues as scheduled.
(Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)
