BUENOS AIRES Giovanni Simeone wants to be known for his skills and not as the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after impressing in a two-goal performance for Argentina's under-20 side.

Argentina crushed Ecuador 5-2 in their opening match of the South American under-20 championship in Uruguay on Wednesday with striker Simeone helping himself to a brace of goals.

"I had a hard time trying to make my team mates understand I'm not a different (sort of) person, I haven't come here because I'm the son of (someone famous)," the Madrid-born 19-year-old told the Argentine sports daily Ole (www.ole.com.ar).

"I'm trying to show my skills and personality," added Simeone, who has already had first division experience with River Plate, where he made his league debut in August 2013.

Argentina are looking to qualify for the world under-20 championship they have won a record six times.

The top four teams in the tournament that ends on Feb. 7 will go through to the May 30-June 20 world championship in New Zealand.

The winners will also qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, unless hosts Brazil are champions, in which case the runners-up will go through with them.

