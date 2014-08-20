BUENOS AIRES Argentina coach Gerardo Martino was true to his word and named predecessor Alejandro Sabella’s World Cup players on Tuesday for next month’s friendly against Germany in Duesseldorf.

Martino’s squad list posted on the Argentine FA website (www.afa.org.ar) has 20 European-based players, all part of the squad that lost the World Cup final 1-0 to the Germans at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro last month.

The only players missing are the three home-based players in the 23-man tournament squad, midfielder Fernando Gago, goalkeeper Agustin Orion of Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys winger Maxi Rodriguez.

The AFA said: "This list is subject to other inclusions or modifications."

Martino may complete his squad for the Sept. 3 friendly with the trio or decide against depriving Boca and Newell’s of their players in the build-up to first division matches that weekend.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Sampdoria), Mariano Andujar (Napoli)

Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Federico Fernandez (Napoli), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit St Petersburg), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Jose Basanta (Fiorentina)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Ricardo Alvarez (Inter Milan), Augusto Fernandez (Celta Vigo), Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid), Enzo Perez (Benfica)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris St Germain)

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)