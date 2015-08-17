Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during their Spanish Super Cup first leg soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

BUENOS AIRES Argentina coach Gerardo Martino quashed any lingering speculation that Lionel Messi might take a break from internationals by naming the Barcelona player in his U.S. tour squad on Monday.

Messi will lead Argentina in friendlies against Bolivia and Mexico in Texas next month as they prepare for 2018 World Cup qualifiers that start in October.

Argentine media had suggested the former World Player of the Year might not take part in the tour after his team lost the Copa America final to hosts Chile on penalties last month, with some criticising his performance in the Santiago decider.

Martino, whose squad was announced on the FA website (www.afa.com.ar) on the 10th anniversary of Messi's debut, said the criticism was unfair and that if he was the Barcelona forward he would have quit the national team.

The coach named a 24-man squad, adding Ramiro Funes Mori to the group he had at the Copa after the defender shone in River Plate's Libertadores Cup victory.

Three players have changed clubs since the tournament with goalkeeper Sergio Romero joining Manchester United, winger Angel Di Maria moving to Paris St Germain and striker Carlos Tevez signing for Boca Juniors.

Argentina meet Bolivia in Houston on Sept. 4 and Mexico in Dallas four days later.

Martino's team host Ecuador in their opening World Cup qualifier on Oct. 5.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (UANL Tigres), Agustin Marchesin (Santos Laguna)

Defenders: Facundo Roncaglia (Genoa), Pablo Zabaleta, Martin Demichelis (both Manchester City), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit St Petersburg), Nicolas Otamendi (Valencia), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Milton Casco (Newell's Old Boys), Ramiro Funes Mori (River Plate)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Fernando Gago (Boca Juniors), Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore (both Paris St Germain), Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Carlos Tevez (Boca Juniors), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris St Germain).

