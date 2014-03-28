BUENOS AIRES Soccer players often kiss the badge on their shirts after scoring a goal, suggesting a strong emotional tie with the team they are playing for and their fans.

Boca Juniors striker Emmanuel Gigliotti, however, said this was a stupid gesture as he jousted with River Plate's Fernando Cavenaghi in the build-up to the "superclasico", Argentina's biggest derby at La Bombonera on Sunday (2115 GMT).

"I hope I can score a goal at La Bombonera, I'll surely kiss my shirt in representation of all the fans who won't be able to go to the match," River captain Cavenaghi said this week.

Violence has regularly tainted the clash in recent years and in an effort to curb hooliganism, the government banned away fans at all first division grounds this season.

"I have a very nice memory of my goal at La Bombonera (in 2004) but you can't live off history," added the striker nicknamed Torito (little bull), recalling the last time River won at Boca's cauldron in the Buenos Aires port barrio from which they take their name.

Cranking up the rivalry a notch, Gigliotti said he had no need to kiss badges to show his passion for Boca.

"I wouldn't kiss the badge, it's a stupidity...It smacks of selling smoke (pretentiousness)," Gigliotti, who scored at the Monumental when Boca beat River 1-0 in the Inicial championship, first of two in the season, in October, said.

"River are a good team but I'm not concerned about them.

"We must play a good match to beat them. I can imagine myself celebrating with the Boca people," added the striker looking to take over the mantle of the retired Martin Palermo, the club's record scorer.

The "superclasico" features regularly in the top 10 biggest matches in the world thanks to its intense atmosphere and the colourful fans.

But the football played by the teams is no longer of the quality fans were used to when virtually all the country's best players stayed at home throughout their careers rather than heading for Europe's big clubs.

River are fourth equal with 14 points from nine matches midway through the Final championship, four points behind leaders Colon. Boca have two points less.

Colombia striker Teo Gutierrez will line up with Cavenaghi in the River attack while Gigliotti will be dependent on the playmaking of Juan Roman Riquelme and Argentina midfielder Fernando Gago.

The match will be officiated by Nestor Pitana, Argentina's designated World Cup referee.

(Additional reporting by Luis Ampuero; editing by Martyn Herman)