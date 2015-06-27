BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina forward Carlos Tevez is to re-join Boca Juniors, where he began his career, from Juventus, the Buenos Aires club said.

"It's a happy and very satisfying day," said club president Daniel Angelici in a statement.

"The return of Carlos Tevez, at an extraordinary moment in his career, is fantastic news for all the members and fans of Boca, and also for Argentine football."

Tevez, 31, spent three years at Boca from 2001 and 2004, and went on to play for Corinthians, West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, where he has spent the last two seasons.

He scored 20 league goals last season as he helped Juventus win their fourth successive Serie A title.

Angelici said Juventus and Boca had agreed terms and would finalise the transfer "in the next few hours." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)