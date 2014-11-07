LONDON Nov 7 Sunderland defender Santiago Vergini has been added to Argentina's squad for this month's friendlies in England against Croatia and Portugal.

Coach Gerardo Martino brought in the centre back, who won his second cap in the 7-0 win over Hong Kong in Asia last month, after World Cup defenders Ezequiel Garay and Federico Fernandez dropped out through injury.

"We've had the problem of Marcos (Rojo) and Ezequiel and Federico so for that reason we called up Jonathan Silva and now we're adding Santiago Vergini," Martino told a news conference in Buenos Aires before leaving for London.

Uncapped Sporting Lisbon defender Silva was added to the squad earlier this week after Rojo injured his shoulder playing for Manchester United last weekend.

Argentina have been so badly hit by injuries that the only World Cup defenders in the squad are Manchester City pair Pablo Zabaleta and Martin Demichelis.

Martino's team meet Croatia at West Ham United's Upton Park ground in London next Wednesday and face Portugal at Old Trafford in Manchester six days later. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)