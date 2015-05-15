An average of five people died each year in fan-related violence in Argentina between 2000 and 2009, according to reform group Salvemos al Futbol, cited in a recent Insight Crime report.

That number has doubled in the years since, the report said.

Most of the deaths are related to fights between the barras bravas, Argentina’s hooligan firms. The barras are heavily reliant on their club and get tickets and trips to away games in return for their support.

In recent years, some barras have extended their influence to include organised crime activities such as extortion and drug trafficking, according to justice ministry officials.

INCIDENTS THIS YEAR

Feb 11 – The Recopa Sudamericana match between San Lorenzo and River Plate is halted for four minutes after a linesman is hit by a bottle.

Feb 21 – Tigre manager Gustavo Alfaro is hit by a stone thrown by fans of home side Rosario Central. The match continues but Alfaro is hurt. Authorities close Rosario’s Canalla stadium for a week.

March 14 – Police pepper spray two players from Chacarita during their clash with Gimnasia de Mendoza.

March 16 – Fans of Godoy Cruz hit the Lanus trainer with a missile as he warms up with players before their league game. He loses vision in one eye and authorities close the stadium for a week.

March 20 – League game between Arsenal and Aldosivi is suspended after rioting fans are contained by police who fire tear gas and rubber bullets.

March 23 – Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Orion is hit by a missile thrown by home fans at San Martín. The referee books him when he points out the incident.

March 30 – A Santa Fe fan is killed during fights between rival groups after the 1-0 win over Velez Sarsfield.

April 5 – A fan attacks Lanus's Matias Fritzler as he gives a post-match interview. The midfielder is cut and scuffles break out between players and angry fans.

