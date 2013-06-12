BUENOS AIRES The last two rounds of Argentine first division soccer matches have been closed to visiting teams' supporters after a fan was shot dead during a clash with riot police.

A joint statement from the Argentine FA (www.afa.org.ar) and government on Tuesday said they "have decided jointly that the next two rounds in Argentine football be played without the attendance of the visiting public."

A leading hard core fan of Lanus died after allegedly being shot at point blank range by a police officer during fighting before the team's league match with Estudiantes in La Plata, capital of Buenos Aires province, on Monday.

Three middle ranking police officers have been suspended pending an investigation, media reported.

The match was suspended at halftime with Estudiantes leading 2-0. Lanus, third in the "Final" championship standings, were looking to keep pace with leaders Newell's Old Boys and River Plate.

It was the second match suspended in three days after Saturday's game at Velez Sarsfield was marred by trouble when hard core fans of visiting side All Boys tried to enter El Fortin stadium without tickets.

The authorities fear more of the violence that has plagued the Argentine game for years if big guns Independiente are relegated. If they drop any points from their remaining two matches they will be relegated for the first time.

Several dozen Independiente fans on a top tier at the Monumental tore up seats and threw them at River supporters below during their team's 2-1 defeat on Sunday. No injuries were reported. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Mark Meadows)