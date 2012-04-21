Arsenal's Alex Song (R) challenges Chelsea's Ashley Cole during the English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Chelsea held out for a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday as neither London club managed to enhance their prospects of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Sandwiched between Chelsea's Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, the derby proved a listless affair which left Chelsea in sixth place and Arsenal in the driving seat for a top three finish in third.

With three matches remaining Arsenal have 65 points, six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United who both have played two games fewer. Newcastle host Stoke City and Tottenham travel across London to Queens Park Rangers later on Saturday.

Chelsea, who will try to defend a 1-0 lead in the Nou Camp on Tuesday, are in sixth spot, a point behind Newcastle and Tottenham, with four games left.

Arsenal enjoyed the better chances but Robin van Persie was not at his sparkling best, wasting good chances in both halves. The nearest the home side came to scoring was a Laurent Koscielny header that hit the crossbar before halftime.

The battle for the Premier League title continues on Sunday when leaders Manchester United host Everton and second-placed Manchester City go to bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)