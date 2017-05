Legia Warsaw's teenage defensive midfielder Krystian Bielik is to undergo a medical at Arsenal, the Polish club said on Thursday.

"I'm going to London to make my dream come true. I hope that soon I'll became Arsenal's player," Bielik told the Legia.com website. Bielik, 17, signed for Legia from their arch rivals Lech Poznan last July.

He has made six appearances in all competitions for the capital club this season.

