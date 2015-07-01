PRAGUE, July 1 Goalkeeper Petr Cech believes Arsenal are ready to clear the final hurdle needed to end the Premier League title drought, and said he was overwhelmed by the support he has received from fans and teammates at his new club.

Cech, the most successful keeper in Chelsea's history having won four Premier League titles and one Champions League, said his decision to sign with Arsenal this week came down to a belief the London club can win a first league title in 12 years.

"The last few days were really overwhelming," Cech told reporters. "The welcome messages from my teammates and Arsenal fans were absolutely unbelievable.

"Last season it was a great season (for Arsenal), but there was something missing, just a little last jump over the hurdle. I believe this team has the potential to challenge for trophies."

FA Cup holders Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004 and finished 12 points behind champions Chelsea last season.

The 33-year-old, a long-serving Chelsea goalkeeper, reiterated he never thought he would leave Stamford Bridge but had no alternative after becoming second-choice to Belgian Thibaut Courtois last season.

Cech, who will play one of his first games for Arsenal against his former club in the Community Shield at Wembley on Aug. 2, will join Arsenal's training sessions in the second week of July before the club heads to Asia for exhibition matches.

"I am looking forward to the new chapter, to the new challenge and I believe that what I have achieved at Chelsea I will achieve at Arsenal too," Cech said. (Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)