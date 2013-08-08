LONDON Aug 8 Ivory Coast striker Gervinho has joined Italian Serie A side AS Roma from Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported he was snapped up by the Italian club for eight million pounds.

The 26-year-old was signed from Lille by Arsene Wenger in 2011 but managed only four goals in his first campaign before scoring seven last term.

"Everyone would like to thank Gervinho for his contribution to the club and wish him well for his future career," Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com).

The forward has been capped 45 times by the Ivory Coast and played in this year's African Nations Cup.

After stints in Beveren in Belgium and Le Mans, he enjoyed his most successful run at Lille, where he won a Ligue 1 title in 2011. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Julian Linden)