By Ben Lovell-Viggers

Sept 30 Arsene Wenger feels that his selection of Serge Gnabry for Arsenal's 2-1 weekend win at Swansea City was vindicated as the 18-year-old became the second-youngest player to score for the club.

The German winger, in only his second Premier League start, found the net early in the second half with a composed finish after a typically intricate build-up involving Bacary Sagna, Olivier Giroud, Jack Wilshire and Aaron Ramsey.

Wenger voiced his satisfaction in Gnabry's performance in the wake of a which saw Arsenal climb two points clear at the top of the Premier League after six games.

"I feel he has justified my faith," the Frenchman told Arsenal's official website.

"This boy has potential, he has personality on the pitch and purpose, and he has shown that again so overall I feel it's very positive."

Gnabry follows in the illustrious footsteps of former Gunner Cesc Fabregas, who scored his first goal for the club at 17 years and 113 days old.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)