* Premier club swings to bumper H1 profit
* Financial success likely to fuel fan discontent
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Feb 27 Sales of captain Cesc
Fabregas and midfielder Samir Nasri propelled Arsenal to bumper
first half profit and reignited debate on Monday about the way
the English Premier League soccer club is being run.
Arsenal, fourth in the league after thrashing local rivals
Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 on Sunday, reported a pretax profit of
49.5 million pounds ($78.5 million) in the six months to
end-November, against a loss of 6.1 million pounds a year
earlier.
The departure of players like Fabregas to European champions
Barcelona and Nasri to Premier League leaders Manchester City
boosted the bottom line by 63 million pounds but angered fans
who fear the club risks losing touch with Europe's elite.
Chairman Peter Hill-Wood said that Arsenal had endured a
"rollercoaster season" and stressed that the club had invested
74.7 million pounds on new players and contract extensions,
costs that will be spread over several seasons.
"As fans ourselves, we...remain committed to doing all we
can every day to ensure that the club we love continues to
compete at the very highest levels of the game," Hill-Wood said
in a statement.
Arsenal, majority owned by American Stan Kroenke, have not
won a major trophy since 2005 and look certain to end the
current season empty-handed.
Their situation reflects some of the difficulties of running
a soccer club. Although their finances are sound by the
standards of a spendthrift industry, supporters fear that the
club is being too cautious and that the policy could backfire.
The Arsenal Supporters' Trust, a grouping of small
shareholders, forecast last week that failure to qualify for the
European Champions' League next season would cost the club 45
million pounds.
Fourth place would open up entry to Europe's top club
tournament, but Arsenal are locked in a battle with fifth-placed
Chelsea for that slot.
Sunday's win over Tottenham, who are seven points ahead of
Arsenal and Chelsea, will fuel optimism that they too can be
overhauled.