FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
I want to play in the Champions League - Sanchez
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Venezuela opposition says 7 million vote in anti-Maduro poll
Venezuela
Venezuela opposition says 7 million vote in anti-Maduro poll
Federer offers no guarantees he will be back
Wimbledon
Federer offers no guarantees he will be back
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2017 / 3:37 AM / a day ago

I want to play in the Champions League - Sanchez

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Chile v Germany - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Final - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2017 Chile’s Alexis Sanchez reacts after a missed chanceCarl Recine

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Alexis Sanchez has said he wants to play Champions League football next season, offering his strongest hint yet that he would like to leave Arsenal.

"I want to play in the Champions (League)," Sanchez told reporters in his native Chile at a charity match in his home town of Tocopilla.

"But the decision isn't up to me," he added. "I need to wait on Arsenal."

Sanchez has a year left on his Arsenal contract but his future has been up in the air since the London club failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

The former Barcelona forward has been linked with moves to Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, among other clubs, and his comments will only increase speculation he is set to leave London.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.