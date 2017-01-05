PARIS Jan 5 U.S. sports magnate Stanley
Kroenke, who is the majority shareholder of London soccer club
Arsenal, has bought into leading French vineyard Bonneau du
Martray, the parties behind the deal said on Thursday.
The French family which owns the site, best-known for the
highly-ranked 'Grand Cru' Corton-Charlemagne and Corton wines,
said it had sold a majority stake to Kroenke. The financial
terms were not disclosed.
Billionaire Kroenke's business and sports empire includes
Arsenal as well as the U.S. Denver Nuggets basketball team and
the Rams American Football team, although he also owns
Californian vineyards such as Jonata and The Hilt.
Jean-Charles Le Bault de la Moriniere, whose family has
owned the Domaine Bonneau du Martray site in Burgundy for nearly
200 years, said the deal would boost their overseas presence.
"We are very happy to have struck this partnership with Stan
Kroenke and his team, which will allow us to strengthen our
international presence even more," he said in a statement.
Arsenal are currently fifth in England's top-ranked Premier
League, having gradually slipped down from first place after
suffering two consecutive defeats in December.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta;
editing by John Irish)