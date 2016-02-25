Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore have offered to step in as co-hosts of the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup after the Philippines withdrew following a contractual row about the use of the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Singaporean media reported.

A decision on who will join Myanmar in co-hosting the November 19 - December 17 tournament for the 11 countries in Southeast Asia will be made on March 12 in Vietnam.

"Right now Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia are the countries who have stated their interest," AFF general secretary Azzuddin Ahmad was quoted as saying by Singapore's Today newspaper on Thursday.

Singapore co-hosted the biennial event with Vietnam in 2014 but the National Stadium pitch in the city-state came under fire for its poor quality. Malaysia staged the tournament two years earlier along with Thailand, the current champions.

