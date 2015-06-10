KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian side Pahang FA have been handed a 3-0 walkover win in their AFC Cup last 16 clash against Persipura Jayapura after their foreign players were unable to enter Indonesia.

The Asian Football Confederation made their decision on Wednesday, 15 days after the match was scheduled to be played in Papua.

"The AFC Executive Committee has decided that Persipura Jayapura shall forfeit the match," the AFC said.

Pahang blamed the visa foul up on the under-fire Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), who suspended the local league earlier this year because of a row with the government over which clubs should take part.

Four-times domestic champions Persipura, semi-finalists in the second tier regional tournament last year, had already announced plans to disband the team for the remainder of the season after Indonesia were banned by FIFA for the government interference.

