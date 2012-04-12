French striker Nicolas Anelka (C) plays during a training match with his new teammates at Shanghai Shenhua in Shanghai February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

French striker Nicolas Anelka will temporarily help fellow countryman Jean Tigana to coach Shanghai Shenhua after the big-spending Chinese Super League side sacked three assistant coaches following a poor start to the season.

Former Chelsea striker Anelka became the most high-profile player in the Chinese league when he signed up with Shenhua in January.

Former France international Jean Tigana followed in Anelka's footsteps and signed a one-year contract to coach the club, which finished 11th in the league last season.

Despite the big-name signings, the club is fifth in the table, having won two out of their five matches so far this term.

"We have terminated the services of our three assistant coaches and now Anelka will take over as a temporary measure in their role," a spokesperson for the club said on Thursday.

"We will be announcing new appointments for assistant coaches next week. Tigana remains our head coach."

Anelka muddied the waters later when he tweeted: "It's official I just become the new player-manager of Shanghai Shenhua."

(Reporting by Royston Chan; writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Meadows)