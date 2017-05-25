HONG KONG The 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City will join Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace for the next edition of the Asia Trophy in Hong Kong as the former British colony was named sole host of the 2017 event on Thursday.

Matches in the four-team tournament -- which has an all-Premier League lineup for the first time since the event began in 2003 -- will be played on July 19 and 22 at Hong Kong Stadium.

"We are very excited to be returning to Hong Kong this summer for the Premier League Asia Trophy," said Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore in a statement.

"We know from previous visits that fans in Hong Kong, and across the region, are passionate supporters of our clubs.

"In Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion we have a group of excellent clubs, players and managers who will give local fans a fantastic Premier League experience."

The biennial tournament is returning to Hong Kong for the first time since problems with the pitch at Hong Kong Stadium in 2013 saw the event switched to Singapore two years later.

