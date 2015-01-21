China's goalkeeper Wang Dalei acknowledges supporters as they celebrate the team's win over Uzbekistan after the Asian Cup Group B soccer match at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BRISBANE Australia are taking no chances ahead of their Asian Cup quarter-final against China on Thursday. Even the ball boy whose advice helped Chinese goalkeeper Wang Dalei save a penalty against Saudi Arabia is playing it safe.

Stephen White, a 12-year-old Brisbane schoolboy, became an overnight hit in China during the group stages when Wang, facing a Saudi Arabia spot-kick, turned and asked the boy which way he should dive.

White guessed correctly, China went on to win the match and now they're playing the host-nation in the knockout phase. But this time, White will not be patrolling behind the posts after his mother asked officials to place him at a different part of the ground.

"There'd just be too much pressure on him if a penalty was awarded," his mother Suzie told Brisbane's Courier-Mail newspaper. "Everybody would expect him to pick the right away again."

The Australian coach Ange Postecoglou said he is also preparing for the possibility of penalties, and believes his team has an edge in fitness, so the longer the match goes, the better.

"We were finishing pretty strongly in all the games, really strong," he said.

"From my perspective, we'll be confident if it goes to 90 minutes, 120 minutes or penalties. We have got fuel in the tank."

China's French coach Alain Perrin was also worried about penalties, fearing the home supporters could have an impact on the match.

"A lot of fans will come to the stadium to support them, Australian fans may be affecting the decisions of the referee," he said.

"The referees are human beings. They may have some mistakes if they are under great pressure. I just tell my players to avoid stupid mistakes."

Postecoglou said he remains supremely confident his team will beat China despite Australia's loss to South Korea in the group stages.

He said that loss was irrelevant because Australia had already booked their place in the quarter-finals and were without their captain Mile Jedinak, who will be back on Thursday after missing two matches through injury.

"Do I think we can win? Yeah, I think we can win and I believe we can win," Postecoglou told reporters before the team's final training session.

"We have had our captain missing for the last two games and not many people have mentioned it.

"It's a credit to our players. They have just got on with the job but it's going to be great to have him back out on the park."

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)