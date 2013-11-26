Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Player of the Year 2013 Zheng Zhi of China holds his trophy during the AFC Annual Awards 2013 in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

KUALA LUMPUR Chinese captain Zheng Zhi was named Asian Player of the Year at the AFC awards on Tuesday after leading his club side Guangzhou Evergrande to a first Champions League title earlier this month.

The 33-year-old beat Iran's Javad Nekounam and South Korean Ha Dae-sung in the poll and collected his award from AFC President Sheikh Salman at the awards gala, also attended by FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

"This season has been fantastic season not only for me but the whole team mates. We are looking for the unique treble after winning the ACL and the league so its been a memorable one," Zheng told reporters.

"I am not young anymore but I still have desire to produce my best not only for the club but for my national team as well."

Only players who are available to attend the awards are eligible for the top prize which often led to those Asian players plying their trade in Europe to miss out.

Last year the AFC introduced the International Player of the Year award to cater for those European-based players with Japan and Inter Milan fullback Yuto Nagatomo winning this year ahead of CSKA Moscow's Keisuke Honda and Son Heung-Min of South Korea and Bayer Leverkusen.

Zheng's club team mate Muriqui won the foreign player of the year award after his 13 goals helped Guangzhou, who were named club of the year, become the first Chinese side to win the Champions League. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)