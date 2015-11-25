Australia's Massimo Luongo celebrates after scoring a goal during their Asian Cup final soccer match against South Korea at the Stadium Australia in Sydney January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo/Files

Football - Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 4/3/15Swansea's Ki Sung Yueng celebrates scoring their first goalAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic/Files

South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates his goal during their Asian Cup quarter-final soccer match against Uzbekistan at the Rectangular stadium in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files

South Korean pair Son Heung-min and Ki Sung Yueng and Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo were shortlisted on Wednesday for the Asian Football Confederation's International Player of the Year award.

Luongo was named Player of the Tournament as Australia beat South Korea to win the Asian Cup on home soil in January.

The fledgling award is one of 21 that will be handed out at the AFC annual ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday.

The AFC Player of the Year award, for those who play their club football in the continent, will be contested by Guangzhou Evergrande captain Zheng Zhi and Emirati duo Omar Abdulrahman and Ahmed Khalil.

