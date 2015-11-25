Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
South Korean pair Son Heung-min and Ki Sung Yueng and Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo were shortlisted on Wednesday for the Asian Football Confederation's International Player of the Year award.
Luongo was named Player of the Tournament as Australia beat South Korea to win the Asian Cup on home soil in January.
The fledgling award is one of 21 that will be handed out at the AFC annual ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday.
The AFC Player of the Year award, for those who play their club football in the continent, will be contested by Guangzhou Evergrande captain Zheng Zhi and Emirati duo Omar Abdulrahman and Ahmed Khalil.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.