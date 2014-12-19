The Asian Football Confederation extended the one-year ban on Bangladeshi official Mohidur Rahman Mirax for match-fixing continent wide on Friday as corruption in the region showed no signs of slowing.

Mohidur, joint secretary at Wari Club, was banned from taking part in any kind of football related activity by the Bangladesh Football Federation in August after the body deemed the May fixture against Farahganj Sporting Club was rigged.

Farahganj were deducted nine league points and Wari six, while a number of players were handed three and two match bans.

Mohidur was also fined approximately $400 for the offence. He will be free to return to football on Aug. 25.

The case in Bangladesh was yet another incident of match-fixing that continues to scar Asian soccer and hinder development, with the most recent cases arising in Vietnam and Australia this year.

The AFC, under the presidency of Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalif, have launched campaigns such as '3Rs' -- recognise, reject and report -- in a bid to tackle the problem and linked up with sportsradar to monitor betting patterns but cases are still being reported.

