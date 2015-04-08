South Korea's Suwon Bluewings sank Brisbane Roar with a second-half goal blitz in the AFC Champions League at home on Wednesday and boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Suwon scored three goals in the space of 14 minutes early in the second half in a 3-1 victory that moved them on to seven points, three behind Group G leaders Beijing Guoan.

Kwon Chang-hoon opened the scoring for Suwon in the 51st minute with Seo Jung-jin added a second eight minutes later. Yeom Ki-hun made it 3-0 in the 65th minute with a well-placed free-kick before Luke DeVere scored a consolation for Brisbane.

Guoan dropped their first points after three straight wins when Japan defender Tomoaki Makino scored a second-half header to give Urawa Reds their first point with a 1-1 draw at home.

Yu Dabao put Beijing in front in the 33rd minute but Makino equalised in the 74th to bring some cheer for their supporters following three consecutive losses. The visitors ended the game with 10 men as Lang Zheng was sent off in the 87th minute.

In Group E, Dieng Cheikh Abass's equaliser in second-half injury time salvaged a first point for Vietnamese club Becamex Binh Duonga at home in a 1-1 draw against group leaders Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea.

Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol and Shandong FC of China also played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with six goals scored before halftime.

With the draw at home, Shandong have four points from four points while Jeonbuk and Kashiwa are level on eight points from the same number of matches.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Justin Palmer)