DUBAI Dubai’s Al Ahli and China’s Guangzhou Evergrande drew 0-0 in the first-leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday in a fractured encounter with few chances at the Rashid Stadium.

Ahli were second-best for long periods and will probably be happy to head to China without having conceded an away goal, especially after full back Abdulaziz Haikal was sent off for a slap in the 84th minute.

Guangzhou's Brazilian midfielder Paulinho twice went close with long-range efforts in the first half and Huang Bowen then rattled the underside of the bar with a rasping drive from inside the area shortly after the interval.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Guangzhou side, unbeaten in all competitions since May, will now be favourites to secure their second Asian title in three years in the second leg on Nov. 21.

