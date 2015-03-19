Two dramatic late goals gave Naft Tehran their first win in the AFC Champions League group stages and Iranian fans some cheer after three disappointing results against Saudi Arabian clubs.

The capital club looked to be slumping to another defeat as they trailed Al Shabab 1-0 at home on Wednesday but waves of second half pressure finally told as Amir Motahhari's 86th minute volley levelled things up before Leandro Padovani headed a winner in the final minute.

Their first three points giving them four from three matches and putting them back in the qualifying picture at the halfway stage.

Emiratis Al Ain lead Group B on five points after beating Pakhtakor Tashkent 1-0 away on Wednesday with the Uzbek champions level with Naft in the standings. Al Shabab are last on two before the reverse fixture next month.

"I want to dedicate this victory to the fans who came to the stadium to support us," Naft coach Alireza Mansourian said.

"As Persepolis were defeated by Al Nassr last night, we wanted to make up for that loss with a victory over Al Shabab and fortunately, we succeeded."

Iranian giants Persepolis still lead Group A with six points despite Tuesday's 3-0 loss in Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli moved clear in Group D as they beat Tractor Sazi 2-0 in another Saudi-Iran clash on Wednesday.

Iran's fourth side in the tournament, Foolad, played out their third consecutive draw in Group C after they were held goalless by past winners, Al Hilal, also of Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)