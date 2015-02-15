Former Italian soccer player Fabio Cannavaro holds the letter of appointment during a news conference announcing him as the new coach of Chinese Super League champion Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Football Club, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Former Italian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro was denied victory in his first match as a manager when his Guangzhou Evergrande side were upset 5-3 on penalties by FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super Cup on Saturday.

Cannavaro, who succeeded Marcello Lippi in charge of China's dominant force, saw his side have the better of the action but Chinese international goalkeeper Wang Dalei produced a number of good stops to frustrate the Super League champions.

With no goals in the 90 minutes, the match went to penalties with the first seven kicks all converted to put Shandong 4-3 ahead only for Guangzhou's Huang Bowen to smash his effort against the crossbar.

Brazilian forward Aloisio then powered his spot kick low to the left of Guangzhou keeper Zeng Cheng to give Shandong victory in the curtain raiser to the new campaign which begins next month.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)