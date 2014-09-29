BEIJING Chinese Super League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande threw away a three goal lead before Rene Junior rescued them with a brilliant last minute strike as they won 4-3 at Guangzhou R&F in a pulsating city derby on Sunday.

The reigning three times champions looked set to have their six-game winning streak ended after a strong fightback by Sven-Goran Eriksson's side before the Brazilian midfielder unleashed an unstoppable strike from 25 metres in the 90th minute.

The three points for Marcello Lippi's side left them on 63 after 26 games, six clear of Beijing Guoan who kept up their title chase with a 3-1 success at Liaoning Whowin thanks to a Dejan Damjanovic hat-trick.

The top two sides meet in Guangzhou at the end of next month in the penultimate match of the 30-game season with Beijing desperately hoping the title race is still on.

They continued to keep up the fight after Montenegro striker Damjanovic made it eight goals in 11 matches since joining from Super League rivals Jiangsu Sainty as they made it five wins from their last six by downing 13th placed Liaoning.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring with his left foot, then curled home a fine second with his right but the perfect hat-trick was denied when a headed effort was parried by the goalkeeper only for Damjanovic to blast home the rebound.

The Montenegrin's goal scoring efforts remain well short of Evergrande's Elkeson, who bagged a brace as last year's Asian Champions League winners raced into a 3-0 lead after only 35 minutes at the Yuexiushan Stadium.

Alberto Gilardino converted a scrappy opening at the second attempt before Elkeson slid in at the back post to grab a second and then added his 24th of the campaign with a neat turn and shot in a crowded penalty area.

But Evergrande crumbled in 16 second half minutes as Lu Lin converted after a host of rebounds and ricochets in the 64th minute to give the hosts hope with Jiang Ning heading a second 13 minutes later.

Moroccan forward Abderazak Hamdallah then completed the comeback after escaping his marker at the back post to head the hosts level only for Rene Junior to stun them with a spectacular winner.

It capped a miserable day for R&F who were left frustrated when striker Aaron Samuel had a goal ruled out for offside when the game was goalless despite replays showing he was onside.

The loss also tightened the race for the third and final AFC Champions League spot with their advantage cut to three points over the chasing pack after Shandong Luneng beat Shanghai Shenhua 2-0 on Saturday to move into fourth on 44.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)