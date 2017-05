MANAMA Delegates stood at the start of the 26th Asian Football Confederation Congress for a minute's silence to respect more than 5,200 people who died and the tens of thousands left homeless in last week's Nepal earthquake disaster.

Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the president of the AFC, also sent condolences to UEFA president Michel Platini, who was absent following the recent death of his mother.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)