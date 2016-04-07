KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia and East Timor were paired together again on Thursday in the playoff draw for the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The two sides occupied the last two places in Group A of the previous round of qualifiers with the Malaysians winning 1-0 in Dili after drawing 1-1 at home in the opener.

The tie was one of five in the first playoff stage for the lower ranking sides in Asia with Taiwan taking on Cambodia, Maldives facing Yemen, Tajikistan, the highest ranked at 150th in the world, playing Bangladesh and Laos drawn with India.

The matches will be played on June 2 and 7.

The five winners will advance to the next stage of qualifying for the United Arab Emirates-hosted tournament with the losing sides still able to advance if they come through a second playoff, also drawn on Thursday.

That draw also featured Bhutan, formerly the world's lowest-ranked international side, who came last of the 39 sides in the second round of joint World and Asian Cup qualifiers which concluded last month

The continent's elite 12, including Asian champions Australia, perennial World Cup qualifiers Japan and South Korea, have already booked spots in the UAE.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)