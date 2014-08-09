Avchiev Takhir of Kyrgyzstan and Doan Ngoc Hao of Vietnam have been slapped with two-year bans for doping violations, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Saturday.

Defender Avchiev failed a dope test following Kyrgyzstan's May 19 match against Palestine during the AFC Challenge Cup, the AFC said in a statement.

"He tested positive for Norandrosterone and is now banned from taking part in any football-related activity (which includes futsal and beach soccer) for two years..." soccer's continental governing body said.

Midfielder Hao tested positive for levo-methamphetamine after Vietnam's April 30 match against Iraq at the AFC Futsal Championship.

Both players were eligible to appeal their suspensions, the AFC added.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)