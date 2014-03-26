SYDNEY Hosts Australia were handed a tough draw for the 2015 Asian Cup on Wednesday when they were paired with twice former champions South Korea in the group stage.

Champions Japan were drawn in Group D with Jordan, 2007 Asian Cup winners Iraq and the champions of this year's Asian Challenge Cup, which will be decided in May.

Uzbekistan face Saudi Arabia, China and North Korea in Group B, while the other top seed Iran will play United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain in Group C.

Australia will open the tournament in the first Group A match against Kuwait in Melbourne on January 9 with the final taking place at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on January 31.

(Editing by John O'Brien)