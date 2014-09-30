Brazil's soccer player Andre Santos arrives at the Rio de Janeiro international airport before departing for Argentina to play the Copa America soccer championship June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Files

MUMBAI Former Brazil left back Andre Santos has signed a deal to take part in the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) alongside ex-Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires at FC Goa.

Santos, 31, who had spells with Fenerbahce in Turkey as well as Arsenal and Brazilian clubs Corinthians, Gremio and Flamengo, is the latest high-profile name to sign up for the eight-team league that begins in a fortnight and runs for 10 weeks.

Santos, who had a difficult two-year spell in England at Arsenal before leaving in 2013, was a free agent after departing Flamengo earlier this year.

He will link up with 40-year-old Pires, who came out of retirement to take part in the new league after a highly successful career and club and international level, including six trophy-laden years with Arsenal before departing in 2006.

Another Arsenal alumni, former Sweden midfielder Freddie Ljungberg, is among the list of marquee players in the new league along with ex-Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero and Pires's old France team mate David Trezeguet.

Former international coaches Zico, Peter Reid and Ricki Herbert have also taken managerial positions in the competition.

