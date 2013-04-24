Indonesia's Pieter Rumaropen, who punched a referee in the face during a Super League match at the weekend, was banned for life by the country's football association (PSSI) on Wednesday.

The PSSI disciplinary committee arrived at the decision after watching video footage of the incident and going through the match referee's report, said a statement on the Super League website (www.ligaindonesia.co.id).

Persiwa Wamena striker Rumaropen appeared to lose his temper when referee Muhaimin awarded opponents Pelita Bandung Raya a penalty with eight minutes left in the match level at 1-1.

Video replays of the incident showed Rumaropen, who was later shown a red card, running up behind Muhaimin and landing a swinging left hook on the referee.

The referee had to be admitted to a hospital due to excessive bleeding and needed four stitches, according to the statement.

