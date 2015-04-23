JAKARTA The Asian Football Confederation said they were seeking more information on the row in Indonesia that has led to the suspension of the local football association (PSSI) by the sports ministry.

The sports ministry imposed the suspension after the PSSI continued to ignore recommendations that two sides -- Arema Indonesia and Persebaya Surabaya -- be banned from taking part in the Indonesian Super League over ownership concerns.

"The AFC is aware of the recent developments and actions taken by the country's sports ministry, and we are awaiting further information in this respect," the confederation said in a short statement on Thursday.

"We are monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the PSSI and FIFA."

The action by the government to take over the running of football matters is in breach of FIFA rules. Some countries have been banned by the world governing body for such but so far Indonesia have escaped penalty.

The PSSI, despite the sports ministry directive, pressed on with elections in Surabaya on Saturday, which were met by protests from fans of the local side.

La Nyalla Mahmud won 92 of 106 votes to replace Djohar Arifin as head of the PSSI until 2019 and vowed to restart the suspended league on Saturday.

The second delay, after the season opener was held up for six weeks, was too much for Mitra Kukar coach Scott Cooper who resigned earlier this week.

The AFC said the election was fair.

"An AFC representative was present as observer (as per normal procedure for AFC member association congresses) and reported that the elections and all connected procedures were conducted in accordance with the PSSI Statutes," they said.

