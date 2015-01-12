Jordan's goalkeeper Amer Shafi (L) and team mates react after conceding a goal during their Asian Cup Group D soccer match against Iraq at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BRISBANE Iraq's team at the Asian Cup are playing for more than just the trophy. For them, winning the title, is a chance to bring some rare celebration to their war-torn homeland.

The odds are heavily stacked against them winning with their preparations chaotic, to say the least.

Their current coach, Radhi Shenaishil, only took the job a month ago, and the team had to train and play matches in neighbouring countries because their own nation is too dangerous.

But sport has always found unique ways of uniting people in the most desperate circumstances. Eight years ago, Iraq defied those same long odds to win the Asian Cup with a team that was moulded together with Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish players.

There were no ticker-tape parades or open-air bus tours to show it off, but it was a moment to savour for Iraqis nonetheless.

Now, Iraq's current squad are also dreaming big after they won their opening Group D match 1-0 against Jordan on Monday, courtesy of a goal from midfielder Yaser Kasim that combined a touch of flair with a slice of luck as he dribbled past three defenders then got a fortuitous deflection.

"I'm always looking for the pass but I had a good first touch," he said.

"When I got into the box, I was thinking about going down towards the line but they (the defenders) obviously showed me a bit too much and luckily it got a nice little deflection."

The win left Iraq in the box seat to at least reach the quarter-finals, needing to win one of their remaining two group matches, against defending champions Japan and Palestine, one of the tournament's rank outsiders.

"We treated this game like a final and it was important to win but the boys just have to calm down now," said Kasim, who plays for Swindon Town and speaks with a thick English accent.

"We'll take the positives from this and look at the areas we need to improve and we'll try to win every match."

Shenaishil was also trying to keep a lid on the team's expectations, reminding his players they still had to win another match to advance to the knockout phase.

"It was an important match, we gained three points. But our game against Japan will decide who has the better chance to progress in this group," he said.

“Every team in this group still have a chance. Whoever works hard will get to qualify for the next round."

