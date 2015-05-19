TOKYO Eight-times German champions Borussia Dortmund have added a July match against Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale to their Asia tour.

Dortmund's Japanese playmaker Shinji Kagawa hoped the July 7 fixture at Todoroko Stadium in Southern Tokyo would help increase the German club's popularity amongst local fans.

"I hope more Japanese people will get to know the club through this friendly," Kagawa said.

The tour, which also features stops in Malaysia and Singapore, will be the first for new coach Thomas Tuchel, who will replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

