TOKYO Urawa Red Diamonds opened up a six-point gap at the top of the J-League after downing nine-man Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 on Saturday as closest challengers Kawasaki Frontale were held to a goalless draw at home to FC Tokyo.

Sagan Tosu are also six back of the Reds in third place after Yohei Toyoda and Kota Mizunuma struck goals in a 2-1 home win over relegation-threatened Vegalta Sendai.

At the Saitama Stadium, defender Daisuke Nasu headed the Reds into a 21st minute lead when his effort bounced off a slick pitch and over a deceived goalkeeper Takanori Sugeno who should have done better.

The hosts were two-up seven minutes later when Yosuke Kashiwagi jinked through and fired home after being found by a clever back heel from striker Tadanari Lee.

Kaoru Takayama cut the deficit just before halftime with another header but Reysol's hopes of a comeback were halted by the dismissal of their bleach-blonded goalkeeper in the 51st minute.

Sugeno was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Shinzo Koroki in the penalty area with the striker stroking the spot kick low into the right corner to make the game safe.

Reysol were reduced to nine men in the closing stages when Brazilian defender Eduardo was also dismissed for picking up two yellow cards to complete a miserable day for the 2011 champions.

Gamba Osaka are fifth after heaping more misery on city rivals Cerezo Osaka with a 2-0 win in the derby to leave their beaten foes still languishing in the relegation zone with 12 matches remaining.

Cerezo are 16th in the 18-team standings, level on points with Omiya Ardija, who picked up a second straight league win with a 2-0 success at bottom-placed Tokushima Vortis.

