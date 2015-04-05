United cling on against Celta to reach Europe League final
Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final on Thursday.
TOKYO The goals may not be as frequent now and the famed celebratory dance not as slick, but 48-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura again proved his worth on Sunday by extending his record as the oldest goal-scorer in Japanese football.
The former Japan international out-jumped his marker to score with a looping header in the 14th minute of Yokohama FC's 3-2 loss to Jubilo Iwata in a second division clash on Sunday.
The much-travelled Kazu, who has played club football in Brazil, Australia, Italy and Croatia, produced a beaming smile as he performed his traditional goal celebration, the Kazu Dance, last seen more than a year ago.
"I managed to get a good jump on the ball," he was quoted as saying by Kyodo News. "It was a good header."
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
Manchester United survived a fraught finale, featuring an ugly brawl and a red card for each side, to draw 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo and reach the Europa League final on Thursday.
MADRID World number one Andy Murray lost 6-3 6-3 to unseeded Borna Coric in the Madrid Open third round on Thursday as his difficult start to the claycourt season continued, while Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic eased into the quarter-finals.