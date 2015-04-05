Japan's Kazu Miura (L) fights for the ball against Ukraine's Sergiy Zhurba during their playoff for the quarterfinals of the Futsal World Cup at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

TOKYO The goals may not be as frequent now and the famed celebratory dance not as slick, but 48-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura again proved his worth on Sunday by extending his record as the oldest goal-scorer in Japanese football.

The former Japan international out-jumped his marker to score with a looping header in the 14th minute of Yokohama FC's 3-2 loss to Jubilo Iwata in a second division clash on Sunday.

The much-travelled Kazu, who has played club football in Brazil, Australia, Italy and Croatia, produced a beaming smile as he performed his traditional goal celebration, the Kazu Dance, last seen more than a year ago.

"I managed to get a good jump on the ball," he was quoted as saying by Kyodo News. "It was a good header."

