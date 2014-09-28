TOKYO Relegation-threatened Cerezo Osaka did not miss injured captain Hotaru Yamaguchi as they recorded a shock 1-0 win over J-League leaders Urawa Red Diamonds thanks to a brilliant strike from former Germany striker Cacau.

Kenyu Sugimoto fed a flicked pass to Cacau, who cut inside from the left and fired in a low, powerful 68th minute shot across the goalkeeper and in off the far post from all of 25 metres at Yanmar Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds, who had won four consecutive league games to open up a six-point gap at the top, should have snatched a late equaliser but Yosuke Kashiwagi could only direct his close range effort in the 93rd minute straight at the goalkeeper.

The victory pulled Cerezo out of the relegation zone and upto 14th in the 18-team division with eight matches remaining, while the Reds had their lead cut to four points after Kashima Antlers routed bottom side Tokushima Vortis 5-0 away.

Midfielders Caio and Yasushi Endo both scored twice in the win for the Antlers, who moved above Kawasaki Frontale after they needed a stoppage time equaliser from substitute Yasuhito Morishima to grab a 1-1 home draw with relegation candidates Vegalta Sendai.

Next up for second place Kashima is in form Gamba Osaka, who made it five straight wins and 10 in their last 12 with a 4-1 home win over fourth placed Sagan Tosu.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute but experienced international Yasuhito Endo levelled with a penalty of his own before Brazilian forward Patric smashed a hat-trick in the final 25 minutes to chalk up another three points.

The impressive Takashi Usami set up Patric's first two goals before a horrendous error by goalkeeper Akihiro Hayashi gifted the Brazilian a third to leave the charging Gamba only seven back of the Reds.

It's even tighter at the bottom with only three points separating five sides in the race to avoid dropping into J2.

Tokushima look set for a swift return after Kashima handed them a fifth straight defeat to leave them marooned at the bottom on 12 points from 26 games but the identity of the other two sides remains unclear.

Omiya Ardija moved above Shimizu S-Pulse into 16th on 25 points after they beat their fellow strugglers 2-1 at NACK5, while 13th placed Ventforet Kofu picked up another precious point at Yokohama F. Marinos -- their 10th draw of the season -- to take their tally to 28.

Shimizu host Cerezo, who are only one point better off, in a key relegation battle next weekend with the visitors robbed of captain Yamaguchi, who underwent knee surgery on Friday and faces three months on the sidelines.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Ian Ransom)