SHOWCASE - Semi-final offers Tottenham chance to heal old wounds
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur fans could be excused for putting their faith in the old mantra "what goes around comes around" as Saturday's seismic FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea looms.
TOKYO Japan coach Javier Aguirre on Monday named the following 23-man squad for their Asian Cup title defence in Australia next month.
Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Standard Liege), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Shusaku Nishikawa (Urawa Reds).
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan), Masato Morishige (FC Tokyo), Kosuke Ota (FC Tokyo), Atsuto Uchida (Schalke 04), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Tsukasa Shiotani (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Gotoku Sakai (VfB Stuttgart), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers)
Midfielders: Yasuhito Endo (Gamba Osaka), Yasuyuki Konno (Gamba Osaka), Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Hiroshi Kiyotake (Hannover 94), Gaku Shibasaki (Kashima Antlers)
Forwards: Yohei Toyoda (Sagan Tosu), Shinji Okazaki (Mainz 05), Keisuke Honda (AC Milan), Yu Kobayashi (Kawasaki Frontale), Takashi Inui (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yoshinori Muto (FC Tokyo).
BARCELONA Barcelona's hopes of staging another sensational Champions League comeback fell flat against a hardened Juventus side who held the Catalans to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.