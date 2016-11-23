Much of Jeonbuk Motors' success this year has been down to the communication and guidance provided by coach Choi Kang-hee, midfielder Kim Bo-kyung said ahead of Saturday's AFC Champions League final second leg against United Arab Emirates' Al Ain.

The former South Korea manager Choi, currently on his second stint with Jeonbuk, guided the side to an Asian Champions League title in 2006 and went close to repeating the feat in 2011 but lost to Qatari side Al Sadd on penalties in the final.

Choi will hope to become the first coach to win two AFC Champions League titles since the tournament was introduced in 2001 when his side travel to face Al Ain with a slender 2-1 first leg lead on Saturday.

"All the head coaches have their own characteristics but I feel Choi Kang-hee cares more about both the team and the individual," the former Cardiff City midfielder Kim was quoted as saying by the AFC website (www.the-afc.com).

"For him, it's about communication in terms of verbal and body language, this attention to detail has helped the team stay in top condition throughout the season.

"It has also allowed us to play to the top of our abilities and show our maximum on the pitch. I think this makes him a very good coach."

