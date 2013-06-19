SEOUL Hong Myung-bo, who coached South Korea's Olympic side to a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, is one of the "strongest candidates" to replace Choi Kang-hee as national team coach, the Korean FA said on Wednesday.

South Korea reached an eighth consecutive World Cup finals by finishing runners-up in Group A of Asian qualifying on Tuesday but only secured their place on goal difference after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Iran.

Choi took over in December 2011 and said at the time his only mission was to get the team to Brazil and that he would step aside after qualification.

There was little chance of him being asked to reconsider after an unimpressive end to qualifying, where the Koreans lost twice to Iran, drew with Lebanon and scored lacklustre wins over Qatar and Uzbekistan.

"The KFA has decided to accept Choi's wish to resign at the end of his contract after having completed the team's qualification for Brazil in 2014," the KFA said in a statement.

"We thank him for his efforts and wish him well."

Huh Jung-moo, vice president of the KFA, told a news conference they would hold discussions and make a formal announcement about a new coach early next week.

In addition to Hong, who also captained South Korea to fourth place at the 2002 World Cup on home soil, at least one foreign coach was being considered, Huh said, adding that the KFA were looking for someone with solid World Cup experience.

"Hong participated in the World Cup four times, both as a player and a coach," he said. "He did well at the last Olympics as well.

"Most of the players who will be playing in Brazil next year have experience with Hong as a coach, so he is one of the strongest candidates."

Huh dismissed reports the KFA had already decided on Hong and said that a foreign candidate, or candidates, had already been contacted, though he would not reveal any identities.

Local media speculated Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, who left Athletic Bilbao earlier this month, and Turkish coach Senol Gunes, who managed Korean team FC Seoul between 2007-09, were possible candidates. (Reporting by Narae Kim in Seoul; Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore, Editing by John O'Brien)