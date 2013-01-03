North Korea's national soccer player Jong Tae-se smiles as he takes part in a training session for the Asian Cup soccer tournament in Doha January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

North Korean striker Jong Tae-se is set to join the K-League's Suwon Samsung next week, becoming just the fourth player from the North to play in South Korea's top flight, local media reported on Thursday.

Jong, who was born in Japan but has always been proud of his North Korean heritage, would quit German second division side FC Cologne to play for the K-League club, Yonhap News agency reported.

"We've finalised talks with Cologne over the transfer fee for Jong Tae-se," the report quoted an unnamed Suwon official as saying. "He will arrive in South Korea as early as next Monday for medical tests."

Yonhap said Suwon would pay Cologne 300,000 euros as a transfer fee, and Jong's salary would be around 400 million won.

Midfielder An Yong-hak, Jong's former team mate in the national squad, was the last North Korean to play in the K-League.

Jong has scored 15 goals for North Korea and was part of the squad that qualified for the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa but lost all three group stage matches.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)